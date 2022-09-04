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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - No Extremist Content Required" -- Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton, speak with Vanessa Keller regarding the fact that having "views that the main stream and government don't want you to have" has no requirements of having watched some fringe video made by a Qtard in their mother's basement. That all one need do, is have a functioning brain, look around them with their own eyes, and see the obvious. Therefore, no amount of Internet censordship can ever stop anyone from noticing the world falling apart around them. Either someone is already in too much of a trance to notice, or they are not in too much of a trance and they do notice. The Internet has little to do with it.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Vanessa Keller, CC / Fair Use: DUB FX, Eyedropmedia
Hashtags: #extremist #conspiracytheorist #mainstream #gaslighting #society
Metatags Space Separated: extremist conspiracytheorist mainstream gaslighting society
Metatags Comma Separated: extremist, conspiracytheorist, mainstream, gaslighting, society
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/abSV0gy6VM8a/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---No-Extremist-Content-Required---FULL--432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1io4mo-psec-2022-no-extremist-content-required-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/rcZwi7X
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/12caae5e-8df3-4d00-82da-410477bd4936
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/hucFV1gaSrVTMys
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=3229dd273ae84c9c172dc359e582d4325dccde8b375fa83ae544aaeda7916e4b&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#