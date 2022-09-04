ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - No Extremist Content Required" -- Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton, speak with Vanessa Keller regarding the fact that having "views that the main stream and government don't want you to have" has no requirements of having watched some fringe video made by a Qtard in their mother's basement. That all one need do, is have a functioning brain, look around them with their own eyes, and see the obvious. Therefore, no amount of Internet censordship can ever stop anyone from noticing the world falling apart around them. Either someone is already in too much of a trance to notice, or they are not in too much of a trance and they do notice. The Internet has little to do with it.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Vanessa Keller, CC / Fair Use: DUB FX, Eyedropmedia

Hashtags: #extremist #conspiracytheorist #mainstream #gaslighting #society

Metatags Space Separated: extremist conspiracytheorist mainstream gaslighting society

Metatags Comma Separated: extremist, conspiracytheorist, mainstream, gaslighting, society









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/abSV0gy6VM8a/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---No-Extremist-Content-Required---FULL--432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1io4mo-psec-2022-no-extremist-content-required-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/rcZwi7X

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/12caae5e-8df3-4d00-82da-410477bd4936

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/hucFV1gaSrVTMys

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=3229dd273ae84c9c172dc359e582d4325dccde8b375fa83ae544aaeda7916e4b&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





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