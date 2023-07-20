Iowa Farmer Warns Carbon Capture Pipeline Could Be Life Threatening

Betty Sullivan of Webster County, Iowa, attended the July rally “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption” in Fort Dodge. She explained the widespread ramifications of these pipelines, not just on her own property, but downstream as far as one hundred miles away. She hopes others will heed her warnings as carbon capture pipelines are ignoring them.
