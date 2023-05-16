EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED



====================================================

ENGLISH

"IITM: Huge kudos for Reiner, Robert and Ariyana for this video. Robert really shines in this one… his intel is top notch, and he does a fine job of highlighting what humanity is really dealing with. Looks like most people are infected with graphene and who knows what else… but as long as people think just because they are unvaxxed, that they are somehow escaping the efforts to turn them into a new species… they remain powerless to deal with whatever is going on inside them. "

https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2023/05/breaking-the-worldwide-holocaust-of-billions-caused-by-graphene-oxide-5g-poisoning-3792908.html

====================================================

My latest Geoengineering Video from devastated Germany:

Is This The End Of Germany?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3vVPyAOYX0m/

"Those who got eyes to see - let them see !" Looking at the environment through different eyes.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/

Meine Kanäle:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/

https://vimeo.com/chembuster

My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world