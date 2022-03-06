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Serbs march in support of 'Mother Russia' in Belgrade
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21 views • March 06, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6S95U61RGv4 | Well done my Orthodox Christian Brothers. I salute you from Romania. | The Mother Russia was the only one to oppose the Yugoslavian War and the US bombings. Approximately 800.000 Serbs died during that war. But I guess that the US can not be judged for ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.
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