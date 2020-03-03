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3/3/20 #SuperScrewsday: HRC/Brokered Conv, TONI BARK, Pedo-Culturism #WeDoNotConsent
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93 views • March 04, 2020
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3/3: Have the Dem candidates organized a Brokered Convention outcome pooling in Super Tuesday wins to Biden? HRC operatives populate the DNC nomination committee...Meanwhile, a great fighter against medical tyranny, Dr. Tony Bark, dies and YAFTV rails against child rapists...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.thewrap.com/donna-brazile...
https://newspunch.com/rigged-john-pod...
https://nationalfile.com/dnc-appoints...
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbau...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/donn...
https://www.ageofautism.com/2020/03/i...
https://everloved.com/life-of/toni-bark/
https://ahrp.org/1978-1981-hic-aids-a...
Please check out The Truth About Cancer Annual Event- 57% off now to attend in October!
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/
https://nypost.com/2020/03/02/man-rel...
https://www.tr.news/centre-parcs-chil...
https://summit.news/2020/03/03/marine...
https://summit.news/2020/03/02/finlan...
Nebraska FEMA drill today:
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2...
PLEASE WATCH: The Fullerton Report on CV/5G/Magnetobio:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/coro...
https://www.radiationdangers.com/5g/i...
The DS plans to push thru Section 215/FISA under emergency cor_na virus funding, which includes Medical Data surveillance:
https://www.section215.org/
https://brassballs.blog/home/nsa-coll...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured EMF diseases!
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https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
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For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83.9K subscribers
3/3: Have the Dem candidates organized a Brokered Convention outcome pooling in Super Tuesday wins to Biden? HRC operatives populate the DNC nomination committee...Meanwhile, a great fighter against medical tyranny, Dr. Tony Bark, dies and YAFTV rails against child rapists...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.thewrap.com/donna-brazile...
https://newspunch.com/rigged-john-pod...
https://nationalfile.com/dnc-appoints...
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbau...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/donn...
https://www.ageofautism.com/2020/03/i...
https://everloved.com/life-of/toni-bark/
https://ahrp.org/1978-1981-hic-aids-a...
Please check out The Truth About Cancer Annual Event- 57% off now to attend in October!
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/
https://nypost.com/2020/03/02/man-rel...
https://www.tr.news/centre-parcs-chil...
https://summit.news/2020/03/03/marine...
https://summit.news/2020/03/02/finlan...
Nebraska FEMA drill today:
https://beforeitsnews.com/agenda-21/2...
PLEASE WATCH: The Fullerton Report on CV/5G/Magnetobio:
https://thefullertoninformer.com/coro...
https://www.radiationdangers.com/5g/i...
The DS plans to push thru Section 215/FISA under emergency cor_na virus funding, which includes Medical Data surveillance:
https://www.section215.org/
https://brassballs.blog/home/nsa-coll...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave world wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement and their manufactured EMF diseases!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
Carbon 60 is very effective in purging grabage from your cells/DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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