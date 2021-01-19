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President Donald Trump SLAMS Sanctuary City Mayors at Speech from the White House
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70 views • January 19, 2021
Watch As President Donald Trump SLAMS Sanctuary City Mayors at Speech from the White House
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In addition to sanctuary cities being a threat, another major threat is 5G and EMFs!
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In the United States, we can do it peacefully, county by county. We unite patriots in their county and show them how to connect with their local sheriff to ensure their sheriff if upholding their oath of office.
The sheriff has the authority to enforce or not enforce any unconstitutional orders from the governor or President.
This is how we can restore liberty. We can do it peacefully, county by county. We do it with the power of the Constitution.
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Disclaimer: Please note no copyright infringement is intended, and I do not own nor claim to own any of this material. I believe all content used falls under the remits of Fair Use, but if any content owners would like to dispute this I will not hesitate to immediately remove said content. It is not my intent to in any way infringe on their content ownership. If there is any dispute, please contact me and I would be happy to have it resolved. Also, some of the links in this description may contain affiliate links and if you decide to make a purchase through those links, I would receive a commission from those sales. Please know that I only promote and recommend products and services that I believe in 100% and they all have a money back guarantee.
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Please Subscribe to the channel, so you can be sure to see our other videos when they’re released.
In addition to sanctuary cities being a threat, another major threat is 5G and EMFs!
👉 Get 5G & EMF Info & Protection at http://GetBodyAlign.com
Are You Connected With MyPatriotsNetwork Yet?
MyPatriotsNetwork is a social network designed to unite patriots across the United States and the world to restore liberty and justice.
In the United States, we can do it peacefully, county by county. We unite patriots in their county and show them how to connect with their local sheriff to ensure their sheriff if upholding their oath of office.
The sheriff has the authority to enforce or not enforce any unconstitutional orders from the governor or President.
This is how we can restore liberty. We can do it peacefully, county by county. We do it with the power of the Constitution.
You can become a member for free at http://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
And You Can Connect With MyPatriotsNetwork On Social Media Here:
--------------------------
MyPatriotsNetwork on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MyPatriotsNetwork/posts
MyPatriotsNetwork on Gab: https://gab.com/mypatriotsnetwork
MyPatriotsNetwork Telegram Channel: https://t.me/MyPatriotsNetwork
👉 Get 5G & EMF Protection: http://GetBodyAlign.com
👉 Get Daily Patriot Email Updates: http://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
👉 Connect With Truth Vendor! https://linktr.ee/TruthVendor
Disclaimer: Please note no copyright infringement is intended, and I do not own nor claim to own any of this material. I believe all content used falls under the remits of Fair Use, but if any content owners would like to dispute this I will not hesitate to immediately remove said content. It is not my intent to in any way infringe on their content ownership. If there is any dispute, please contact me and I would be happy to have it resolved. Also, some of the links in this description may contain affiliate links and if you decide to make a purchase through those links, I would receive a commission from those sales. Please know that I only promote and recommend products and services that I believe in 100% and they all have a money back guarantee.
Keywords you may also be searching for...
president trump, president trump speech
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