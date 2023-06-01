Jocko Willink | This is Why Even When You Don't Have Time, You're Still Wasting Time.

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Jocko Underground | This is Why Even When You Don't Have Time, You're Still Wasting Time.
From Jocko Underground 58.
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https://youtu.be/xv-2gLgFtDc