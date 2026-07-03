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Chicago Transfemicide - Women & Socialism - Europe Turning Right
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Chicago mayor ridiculed for touting trans violence 'state of emergency' amid murder-plagued Juneteenth weekend


The mayor's office reupped the 2024 "Transfemicide State of Emergency," drawing mockery from commentators online


Chicago's mayor has become the subject of ridicule after promoting his transgender violence state of emergency amid a deadly Juneteenth weekend where dozens of people in his city were shot and six were killed.


"Since declaring a Transfemicide State of Emergency, our administration has strengthened the City’s capacity to support LGBTQ+ Chicagoans," a Sunday X post from Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "This framework builds on that work by centering the voices and lived experiences of trans Chicagoans to chart a path toward a safer, more connected city."


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/chicago-mayor-ridiculed-touting-trans-violence-state-emergency-amid-murder-plagued-juneteenth-weekend



Why are most women attracted to socialist ideas?


In this insightful interview with IEA Communications Officer and Linda Whetstone Scholar Reem Ibrahim, LOLA’s Holly Jean and Ana Rizo discuss the reasons many women gravitate towards socialist ideas.


They highlight how socialism is often portrayed as compassionate, appealing to women’s natural empathy. However, Ana, who experienced the harsh realities of socialism in Venezuela, shares how these policies harmed women, making them vulnerable to issues like human trafficking, economic instability, and family separation.


https://ladiesofliberty.org/why-are-most-women-attracted-to-socialist-ideas/



The Rise of the European Right


Across Europe, right-wing and national-conservative parties have scored remarkable victories in recent elections and are riding high in the polls. Disgruntled voters come in droves. Some liberal observers express fear of a coming right-wing “tsunami” in Europe.


Establishments have for a long time excluded right-wing newcomers from power. But that is changing. Italy has had a staunchly right-wing government since the fall. The right is now on a roll in many countries of Europe, from Germany to France and Spain, as well as in Scandinavia and central-Eastern Europe. The “firewall” or “cordon sanitaire” policies to keep right-wing parties away from power have failed or are set to fail.


The main driver of support for the right in Europe is opposition to out-of-control mass immigration. Rising costs of living and high energy prices since the Ukraine war have also fueled discontent. Most right-wing parties are also skeptical of the E.U. But foreign policy leanings are not always consistent; attitudes towards Russia since the war in Ukraine have been a source of discord among the parties of the right. I will return to the issue later in this essay. First, let’s go on a short political tour d’horizon to acquaint readers with the scale of changes in the “Old Continent.”


https://www.theamericanconservative.com/the-rise-of-the-european-right/



Revellers drench Mark Carney with water as Toronto celebrates Pride Parade


https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/revellers-drench-mark-carney-with-water-as-toronto-celebrates-pride-parade/ar-AA26JssS



Carney laments Pride 'backlash' and rolls out money to make 2SLGBTQ+ parades safer


https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/carney-pride-backlash-1.7557360

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gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
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