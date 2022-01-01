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41 views • January 01, 2022
Is there any justification for the panic on Omicron? Could Omicron actually be the solution? Are the public health and politicians appropriate for leading us through this ordeal, or are they lagging totally behind the “conspiracy theorists?”
Let’s get it!
Sources:
Reuters - S.African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have "very mild" symptoms
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/safrican-doctor-says-patients-with-omicron-variant-have-very-mild-symptoms-2021-11-28/
The Urban Debate
EP2234 - Dr Coetzee: No Need To Panic About The Virus;
https://www.timesnownews.com/videos/mirror-now/urban-debate/dr-coetzee-no-need-to-panic-about-the-virus-what-the-study-reveals-on-omicron-the-urban-debate/116736
The Ben Shapiro Show - clip of Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLOP_woDDFo
On Masks in 2020 - Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70sD2x0BprKD/
New York Post - Quebec goes into lockdown over Omicron surge
https://nypost.com/2021/12/20/quebec-goes-into-lockdown-over-omicron-surge/
SportsNet - Bell Centre will be closed to fans for Thursday's Canadiens game against Flyers
https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bell-centre-will-closed-fans-thursdays-canadiens-game-flyers/
CBS - 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship canceled as COVID-19 cases rise among players
https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/2022-world-junior-ice-hockey-championship-canceled-as-covid-19-cases-rise-among-players/
Quebec imposes curfew, closes restaurant dining rooms and further delays return to school
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/premier-fran-ois-legault-hold-141942415.html
CTV News - Ontario introduces shortened isolation periods, new testing guidelines
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/ontario-introduces-shortened-isolation-periods-new-testing-guidelines-1.5723606
Montreal Gazette - Quebec expands booster eligibility, will let some COVID-positive health-care staff keep working
https://montrealgazette.com/news/quebec/quebec-announces-infected-health-care-workers-will-continue-to-work-under-certain-conditions
CBC The National -
Some Quebec health workers with COVID-19 allowed to continue working
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rQe87gc8jdE
Dr. Leana Wen/CNN - cloth masks
https://rumble.com/vrmd9s-and-just-like-that-cnn-turns-on-masks.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+Charlie+Kirk+Show&ep=2
On Masks in 2020 - Part 3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzVkV9bAtIXC/
The Consensus Lie - Episode 4: Masks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yB3ManqSL4YR/
Tony Fauci - child hospitalization
https://twitter.com/breaking911/status/1476988310845329412?s=21
Let’s get it!
Sources:
Reuters - S.African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have "very mild" symptoms
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/safrican-doctor-says-patients-with-omicron-variant-have-very-mild-symptoms-2021-11-28/
The Urban Debate
EP2234 - Dr Coetzee: No Need To Panic About The Virus;
https://www.timesnownews.com/videos/mirror-now/urban-debate/dr-coetzee-no-need-to-panic-about-the-virus-what-the-study-reveals-on-omicron-the-urban-debate/116736
The Ben Shapiro Show - clip of Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLOP_woDDFo
On Masks in 2020 - Part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70sD2x0BprKD/
New York Post - Quebec goes into lockdown over Omicron surge
https://nypost.com/2021/12/20/quebec-goes-into-lockdown-over-omicron-surge/
SportsNet - Bell Centre will be closed to fans for Thursday's Canadiens game against Flyers
https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bell-centre-will-closed-fans-thursdays-canadiens-game-flyers/
CBS - 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship canceled as COVID-19 cases rise among players
https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/2022-world-junior-ice-hockey-championship-canceled-as-covid-19-cases-rise-among-players/
Quebec imposes curfew, closes restaurant dining rooms and further delays return to school
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/premier-fran-ois-legault-hold-141942415.html
CTV News - Ontario introduces shortened isolation periods, new testing guidelines
https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/ontario-introduces-shortened-isolation-periods-new-testing-guidelines-1.5723606
Montreal Gazette - Quebec expands booster eligibility, will let some COVID-positive health-care staff keep working
https://montrealgazette.com/news/quebec/quebec-announces-infected-health-care-workers-will-continue-to-work-under-certain-conditions
CBC The National -
Some Quebec health workers with COVID-19 allowed to continue working
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rQe87gc8jdE
Dr. Leana Wen/CNN - cloth masks
https://rumble.com/vrmd9s-and-just-like-that-cnn-turns-on-masks.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+Charlie+Kirk+Show&ep=2
On Masks in 2020 - Part 3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzVkV9bAtIXC/
The Consensus Lie - Episode 4: Masks
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yB3ManqSL4YR/
Tony Fauci - child hospitalization
https://twitter.com/breaking911/status/1476988310845329412?s=21
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