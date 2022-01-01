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OMICURE
The Punisher of Truth
The Punisher of Truth
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41 views • January 01, 2022
Is there any justification for the panic on Omicron? Could Omicron actually be the solution? Are the public health and politicians appropriate for leading us through this ordeal, or are they lagging totally behind the “conspiracy theorists?”
Let’s get it!

Sources:

Reuters - S.African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have "very mild" symptoms

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/safrican-doctor-says-patients-with-omicron-variant-have-very-mild-symptoms-2021-11-28/

The Urban Debate
EP2234 - Dr Coetzee: No Need To Panic About The Virus;

https://www.timesnownews.com/videos/mirror-now/urban-debate/dr-coetzee-no-need-to-panic-about-the-virus-what-the-study-reveals-on-omicron-the-urban-debate/116736

The Ben Shapiro Show - clip of Fauci

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLOP_woDDFo


On Masks in 2020 - Part 1

https://www.bitchute.com/video/70sD2x0BprKD/


New York Post - Quebec goes into lockdown over Omicron surge

https://nypost.com/2021/12/20/quebec-goes-into-lockdown-over-omicron-surge/


SportsNet - Bell Centre will be closed to fans for Thursday's Canadiens game against Flyers

https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bell-centre-will-closed-fans-thursdays-canadiens-game-flyers/

CBS - 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship canceled as COVID-19 cases rise among players

https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/news/2022-world-junior-ice-hockey-championship-canceled-as-covid-19-cases-rise-among-players/

Quebec imposes curfew, closes restaurant dining rooms and further delays return to school

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/premier-fran-ois-legault-hold-141942415.html

CTV News - Ontario introduces shortened isolation periods, new testing guidelines

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/mobile/ontario-introduces-shortened-isolation-periods-new-testing-guidelines-1.5723606

Montreal Gazette - Quebec expands booster eligibility, will let some COVID-positive health-care staff keep working

https://montrealgazette.com/news/quebec/quebec-announces-infected-health-care-workers-will-continue-to-work-under-certain-conditions

CBC The National -
Some Quebec health workers with COVID-19 allowed to continue working

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rQe87gc8jdE

Dr. Leana Wen/CNN - cloth masks

https://rumble.com/vrmd9s-and-just-like-that-cnn-turns-on-masks.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The+Charlie+Kirk+Show&ep=2

On Masks in 2020 - Part 3

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzVkV9bAtIXC/

The Consensus Lie - Episode 4: Masks

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yB3ManqSL4YR/

Tony Fauci - child hospitalization

https://twitter.com/breaking911/status/1476988310845329412?s=21
Keywords
tyrannycovidnatural immunitycloth masksomicronomicureconsipracy theory
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