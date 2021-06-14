BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ALL COVID19 'VACCINES' ARE LETHAL & SHOULD BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
13
Share
Report
4875 views • June 14, 2021
DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ALL COVID19 'VACCINES' ARE LETHAL & SHOULD BE STOPPED IMMEDIATELY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TheTruthHunter at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jQ1tcgsuM9a0/

COMMON LAW:
Learn Common Law With Knowledge Is Power (Work your way through tabs at the top of page) - http://knowledgeispower-uk.weebly.com/

Meet Your Strawman (Article) - https://www.ruralmoney.com/meet-your-strawman/

Common Law In 10 Minutes (Video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AgZYTwDm1giy/

Strawman - The Best Common Law documentary you will find (video) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/GjfLdTpxMAlc/

Common Law Court - Register the living breathing you - https://www.commonlawcourt.com/

COVID19:
The UK Government downgraded the danger of Covid19 from a high consequence infectious disease on 19th March 2020 (1 week BEFORE the first lockdown) - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid

Global Covid Report - A Brilliant 73 page flip book style article - http://online.anyflip.com/inblw/ufbs/mobile/index.html?s=08

A 113 page pdf full of information from frontline workers & the VAERS - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YK0JR_lFy88Zu3rcC3L5NvL_Xr3ib6zY/view

18 Reasons I won't be getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://www.deconstructingconventional.com/post/18-reason-i-won-t-be-getting-a-covid-vaccine

Covid19 is a manufactured pandemic - https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781

Doctor demolishes Covid vaccine - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/12/doctor-demolishes-gates-covid-vaccine-in-devastating-analysis/

If there is no virus why are people dying (article) - https://davidicke.com/2021/01/31/covid-if-there-is-no-virus-why-are-people-dying/

5 Questions to ask people who plan on getting a Covid19 'vaccine' - https://off-guardian.org/2021/02/15/5-questions-to-ask-your-friends-who-plan-to-get-the-covid-vaccine/

Dr Andrew Kaufman - Sars Cov 2 has not been isolated. It doesn't exist (article) - https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/

A brilliant article explaining why the number of cycles (CT) of the PCR Test is pushing out false positives everywhere - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pcr-testing-incorrect-use/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b2c12bbb-ac81-4cb4-9987-6f4bd15c26f0

MP's & SAGE are heavily invested in the vaccine industry - https://naturallyhealthynews.info/investigation-mps-and-sage-heavily-invested-in-vaccine-industry/?smclient=9e1e643a-d9ec-41cf-a803-a15f88e07abe&;utm_source=salesmanago&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=default

Face masks are neither effective or safe (article) - https://www.technocracy.news/masks-are-neither-effective-nor-safe-a-summary-of-the-science/

Bill Gates: Vaccines are phenomenal profit makers - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gates-vaccines-phenomenal-profit-makers/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=a7546458-0f14-44d8-8e60-226218335bd8

ILLUMINATI:
The Empire of the City - How 3 independent states controls the world together - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_globalelite177.htm

The UNITED STATES isn't a country, it's a corporation - https://www.serendipity.li/jsmill/us_corporation.htm#definitions

There are 2 Constitutions in the United States - https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/two-us-constitutions

The Rockefeller's own Western medicine - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia2/ciencia_industrybigpharma219.htm

The City Of London (The Crown) owns the UNITED STATES - http://truedemocracy.net/hj31/20.html

EXPOSED: All the Queens agents that control the world - https://aim4truth.org/2018/04/17/exposed-all-the-queens-agents-and-corporations-that-control-the-world/

Who Are The Jesuits? - https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2019/06/the-jesuit-order-exposed/

The Crown Empire & The City of London - https://wakeup-world.com/2013/11/05/the-crown-empire-and-the-city-of-london-corporation/

3 Corporations rule the world - https://www.sinhalanet.net/three-corporations-run-the-world-city-of-london-washington-dc-and-vatican-city

The City of London Empire - https://humansarefree.com/2013/11/the-british-crown-empire-and-the-city-of-london-corporation.html

The Rothschilds, Vatican & City of London - https://humansarefree.com/2014/09/the-top-of-the-pyramid-the-rothschilds-the-vatican-and-the-british-crown-rule-world.html

The Council of 13 - http://www.seawapa.co/2013/11/nwo-crown-council-of-13-bloodlines.html

The Committee of 300 - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_committee300_11.htm

Empire of the City - https://www.shiftfrequency.com/empire-of-the-city-states-the-crown-washington-dc-the-vatican/

The Real Controllers of Humanity: The Papal Bloodlines - https://www.dtss.us/blog/the-real-controllers-of-humanity-the-papal-bloodlines/

Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
deathinjuryvaccineco2carbon dioxidebill gatesmhranhsmasksparalysisadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrnablood clotting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Older-Sounding Speech to Dementia and Older-Looking Brain Scans

Study Links Older-Sounding Speech to Dementia and Older-Looking Brain Scans

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Severe Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Sepsis Risk as Shorter Days Reduce Sun Exposure

Study Links Severe Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Sepsis Risk as Shorter Days Reduce Sun Exposure

Iva Greene
Study Finds Regular Meat Intake Associated With Lower Frailty Odds in Adults 60 and Older

Study Finds Regular Meat Intake Associated With Lower Frailty Odds in Adults 60 and Older

Coco Somers
Report: Metabolism and Gut Health Linked to Healthy Weight Maintenance

Report: Metabolism and Gut Health Linked to Healthy Weight Maintenance

Patrick Lewis
CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy