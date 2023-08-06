Quo Vadis





Aug 5, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for August 3, 2023.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





MY SWORD REMAINS HIGH, NOT ONLY AS A SIGN OF PROTECTION AND DEFENSE TOWARDS HUMANITY, BUT AS A SIGN THAT THE HUMAN CREATURE HAS TO aim TO BE SPIRITUAL.





The Devil constantly fights to mislead them and presents them with a world that is the same at all times, placing a mask so that they do not see the Truth, but a distorted moment of reality.





The peoples rise up against their rulers and the revolts are more constant, violence becomes habit.





Man takes root in evil and chaos ensues.





Religion is undermined and society is overshadowed.





THEY IMPOSE A SINGLE RELIGION, THEY TURN AGAINST EACH OTHER FOR A SINGLE RELIGION AND THE PERSECUTIONS REACH UP TO THE FAMILIES.





They rush against Spain, France, England, Germany and Poland; they are betrayed, not by foreigners, but by those to whom those nations gave shelter.





Freedom has been reduced to an idea so that man abandons himself to not having freedom, not to think and not to act, but to let other brothers and sisters decide about their lives.





This moment turns like the blades of a mill, without being seen; the wind keeps the blades moving, just like this moment.





The wind of evil keeps malevolent minds in constant movement in a constant act of evil on humanity.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





YOU MUST CHANGE NOW!

IF YOU WANT TO SAVE YOUR SOUL.





You must be more of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and of Our Queen and Mother so that the Divine Hand sustains you and the Love of Our Queen and Mother impresses you towards the Open Side of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





STAY TUNED!





YOU ARE HEADING TOWARDS THE FULFILLMENT OF SERIOUS AND GREAT EVENTS ALREADY KNOWN BY YOU THROUGHOUT THE REVELATIONS.





Be love so that love strengthens you and keeps you within the work and action of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the sun becomes aggressive towards man by changing the climate of the Earth.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, technology is in danger due to the sun.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, humanity is in danger due to the advance of those who maintain power.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, keep the faith at all times.





Being creatures of faith leads you to maintain the protection of My Legions.





CONVERT!





Be beloved children of Our Queen and Mother, who guides the Angel of Peace before his appearance in defense of humanity.





KEEP YOUR INTERIOR PEACE SO THAT YOU WILL BE ILLUMINATED BY THE Most Holy TRINITY.





I bless you, beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and sisters:





Our beloved Saint Michael the Archangel is always with us.





He puts us on spiritual alert and at a global level he commands us to transform ourselves, but not before making it clear to us that the decision of a “yes, yes” or a “no, no” is important.





Let us keep in our mind Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and Our Blessed Mother.





We are protected by the Hand of God; we go confidently fulfilling the Divine Word.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO0myAYqlVU



