BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for August 3, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • August 06, 2023

Quo Vadis


Aug 5, 2023


In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for August 3, 2023.


Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:


MY SWORD REMAINS HIGH, NOT ONLY AS A SIGN OF PROTECTION AND DEFENSE TOWARDS HUMANITY, BUT AS A SIGN THAT THE HUMAN CREATURE HAS TO aim TO BE SPIRITUAL.


The Devil constantly fights to mislead them and presents them with a world that is the same at all times, placing a mask so that they do not see the Truth, but a distorted moment of reality.


The peoples rise up against their rulers and the revolts are more constant, violence becomes habit.


Man takes root in evil and chaos ensues.


Religion is undermined and society is overshadowed.


THEY IMPOSE A SINGLE RELIGION, THEY TURN AGAINST EACH OTHER FOR A SINGLE RELIGION AND THE PERSECUTIONS REACH UP TO THE FAMILIES.


They rush against Spain, France, England, Germany and Poland; they are betrayed, not by foreigners, but by those to whom those nations gave shelter.


Freedom has been reduced to an idea so that man abandons himself to not having freedom, not to think and not to act, but to let other brothers and sisters decide about their lives.


This moment turns like the blades of a mill, without being seen; the wind keeps the blades moving, just like this moment.


The wind of evil keeps malevolent minds in constant movement in a constant act of evil on humanity.


Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:


YOU MUST CHANGE NOW!

IF YOU WANT TO SAVE YOUR SOUL.


You must be more of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and of Our Queen and Mother so that the Divine Hand sustains you and the Love of Our Queen and Mother impresses you towards the Open Side of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.


STAY TUNED!


YOU ARE HEADING TOWARDS THE FULFILLMENT OF SERIOUS AND GREAT EVENTS ALREADY KNOWN BY YOU THROUGHOUT THE REVELATIONS.


Be love so that love strengthens you and keeps you within the work and action of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.


Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, the sun becomes aggressive towards man by changing the climate of the Earth.


Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, technology is in danger due to the sun.


Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray, humanity is in danger due to the advance of those who maintain power.


Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, keep the faith at all times.


Being creatures of faith leads you to maintain the protection of My Legions.


CONVERT!


Be beloved children of Our Queen and Mother, who guides the Angel of Peace before his appearance in defense of humanity.


KEEP YOUR INTERIOR PEACE SO THAT YOU WILL BE ILLUMINATED BY THE Most Holy TRINITY.


I bless you, beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.


Saint Michael the Archangel.


The following COMMENTARY comes FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:


Brothers and sisters:


Our beloved Saint Michael the Archangel is always with us.


He puts us on spiritual alert and at a global level he commands us to transform ourselves, but not before making it clear to us that the decision of a “yes, yes” or a “no, no” is important.


Let us keep in our mind Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and Our Blessed Mother.


We are protected by the Hand of God; we go confidently fulfilling the Divine Word.


Amen.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO0myAYqlVU


Keywords
freedomviolencelovejesushumanityspiritual warfarechaosluz de mariaprayst michaelconvertmarybetrayedarchangelpersecutionskeep the faithquo vadisangel of peacedistorted moment of realitysingle religionfulfillment of great eventssun changing the climatetechnology in dangerprotection of legionskeep interior peace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Chase Codewell
Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Coco Somers
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy