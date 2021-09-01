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Gold Star Mom Goes Off On Potatohead, "My Sons Blood Is On Your Hands" (Arrest Him For Treason)
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121 views • September 01, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Freedom at any cost, never give it up - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-goes-viral-freedom/
Gold Star mom tells Potatohead about his ass - https://trendingpolitics.com/gold-star-mother-locked-out-of-facebook-account-after-sharing-her-story-on-meeting-president-biden-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Piss pants Pelosi wants this to go away quickly - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pelosi-blocks-names-13-us-service-members-read-house-floor/
Potatohead Biden's payback kills a bunch of kids - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eerie-photo-from-funeral-of-afghan-family-slaughtered-by-biden/
More proof Potatohead Biden is a complete failure - https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2021/08/29/report-taliban-offered-biden-control-of-kabul-but-he-declined/?
Reminder of what he gave the taliban - https://twitter.com/_Will_Brown/status/1431912098590871553
Potatohead runs away from questions again - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-runs-away-from-question-on-afghanistan/
Ddon't worry Americans get stranded all the time - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-kirby-no-biggie-americans-get-stranded-all-the-time/
CJ Pearson tells stupid old bint about her ass - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/c-j-pearson-lays-waste-to-crusty-old-biddy/
Putin way more based than Potatohead - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/putin-opposes-mandatory-jabs-says-people-should-get-vaccinated-without-coercion
Why did Canada order 293 million vaccine doses - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/293-million-covid-vaccine-doses-ordered-for-canadians-enough-for-nearly-eight-shots-per-year-for-every-man-woman-and-child/
Truck crashes with vaccines, DOD scrambles - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/cargo-truck-rollover-begets-very-strange-response-dod
Do they actually care about people in Japan - https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210829_09/
Japan also prescribed ivermectin - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-japanese-medical-association-chairman-tells-doctors-to-prescribe-ivermectin-for-covid/
This will be interesting, judge orders hospital to give ivermectin - https://www.wlwt.com/article/judge-orders-west-chester-ohio-hospital-to-treat-covid-19-patient-with-anti-parasite-drug-ivermectin-despite-cdc-warning-against-it/37431420
This is how stupid people are, they don't know the vaxx is giving them covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9938121/Schoolgirl-17-urges-teenagers-vaccinated.html
More leftists lunatics in charge, vaccinating animals now - https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/08/30/detroit-zoo-vaccinating-at-risk-animals-for-covid-19/
What's this about, two senior officials leaving the FDA - https://endpts.com/breaking-in-a-major-blow-to-vaccine-efforts-senior-fda-leaders-stepping-down-report/
Excellent interview, virus does not exist - https://www.brighteon.com/08e2ac4b-461e-4852-b8cf-2c2bded2a1ea 57:55-59:08
Recall election news - https://babylonbee.com/news/scandal-as-newsom-campaign-produces-old-yearbook-photos-showing-larry-elder-in-blackface
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1432712563679182849
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Freedom at any cost, never give it up - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joe-rogan-goes-viral-freedom/
Gold Star mom tells Potatohead about his ass - https://trendingpolitics.com/gold-star-mother-locked-out-of-facebook-account-after-sharing-her-story-on-meeting-president-biden-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
Piss pants Pelosi wants this to go away quickly - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pelosi-blocks-names-13-us-service-members-read-house-floor/
Potatohead Biden's payback kills a bunch of kids - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eerie-photo-from-funeral-of-afghan-family-slaughtered-by-biden/
More proof Potatohead Biden is a complete failure - https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2021/08/29/report-taliban-offered-biden-control-of-kabul-but-he-declined/?
Reminder of what he gave the taliban - https://twitter.com/_Will_Brown/status/1431912098590871553
Potatohead runs away from questions again - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-runs-away-from-question-on-afghanistan/
Ddon't worry Americans get stranded all the time - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-kirby-no-biggie-americans-get-stranded-all-the-time/
CJ Pearson tells stupid old bint about her ass - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/c-j-pearson-lays-waste-to-crusty-old-biddy/
Putin way more based than Potatohead - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/putin-opposes-mandatory-jabs-says-people-should-get-vaccinated-without-coercion
Why did Canada order 293 million vaccine doses - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/293-million-covid-vaccine-doses-ordered-for-canadians-enough-for-nearly-eight-shots-per-year-for-every-man-woman-and-child/
Truck crashes with vaccines, DOD scrambles - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/cargo-truck-rollover-begets-very-strange-response-dod
Do they actually care about people in Japan - https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210829_09/
Japan also prescribed ivermectin - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-japanese-medical-association-chairman-tells-doctors-to-prescribe-ivermectin-for-covid/
This will be interesting, judge orders hospital to give ivermectin - https://www.wlwt.com/article/judge-orders-west-chester-ohio-hospital-to-treat-covid-19-patient-with-anti-parasite-drug-ivermectin-despite-cdc-warning-against-it/37431420
This is how stupid people are, they don't know the vaxx is giving them covid - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9938121/Schoolgirl-17-urges-teenagers-vaccinated.html
More leftists lunatics in charge, vaccinating animals now - https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/08/30/detroit-zoo-vaccinating-at-risk-animals-for-covid-19/
What's this about, two senior officials leaving the FDA - https://endpts.com/breaking-in-a-major-blow-to-vaccine-efforts-senior-fda-leaders-stepping-down-report/
Excellent interview, virus does not exist - https://www.brighteon.com/08e2ac4b-461e-4852-b8cf-2c2bded2a1ea 57:55-59:08
Recall election news - https://babylonbee.com/news/scandal-as-newsom-campaign-produces-old-yearbook-photos-showing-larry-elder-in-blackface
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1432712563679182849
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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