SHOCKING MOMENT: John Kennedy Reads Graphic Quotes From Childrens' Books At Senate Hearing

MIRRORED from Forbes Breaking News
12 Sept 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBhy_vlgKS4&ab_channel=ForbesBreakingNews
At today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) read aloud from controversial books that have caused upset among some parents.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.