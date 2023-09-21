Create New Account
SHOCKING MOMENT: John Kennedy Reads Graphic Quotes From Childrens' Books At Senate Hearing
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from Forbes Breaking News

12 Sept 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBhy_vlgKS4&ab_channel=ForbesBreakingNews

At today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) read aloud from controversial books that have caused upset among some parents.

lgbtqchildrens bookssenator john kennedygraphic quotes

