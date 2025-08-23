BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silver Reacts Sharply to Powell’s Outlook
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
398 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
264 views • 2 days ago

Silver Reacts Sharply to Powell’s Outlook | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Silver prices reacted sharply to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest remarks, underscoring how closely traders tie the metal’s to monetary policy signals. Powell’s outlook pointed to a cautious but steady approach on interest rates, suggesting that while the Fed remains committed to taming inflation, policymakers are increasingly mindful of economic headwinds.

For silver, that combination matters. Higher rates often weigh on non-yielding assets like precious metals, but lingering inflation risks and uncertainty about growth can also drive investors toward hard assets as protection. Powell’s tone left markets recalibrating expectations, with silver catching a bid as participants looked for stability outside the dollar and equities.

The sharp move highlights silver’s dual role as both an industrial commodity and a store of value. On one hand, Powell’s comments raised questions about demand in a slowing economy. On the other, they reinforced silver’s appeal as a safe-haven asset during policy transitions. The reaction serves as another reminder that even subtle shifts in Fed language can ripple quickly across the metals market.

Watch this video on Silver Reacts Sharply to Powell’s Outlook, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver Reacts Sharply to Powell’s Outlook.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join/

Keywords
goldsilverfinanceeconomic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy