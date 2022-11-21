What Determines Exactly When We Die and Afterwards? Soul Condition – The Real-Self, Do We Know When We Die? Do We Have to Die?

Original:https://youtu.be/fiHP5obKDKs

20100822 Spirit Life - What Happens When You Die Introduction S2





Cut:

10m35s - 15m53s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

















“IT’S THE SOUL CONDITION THAT DETERMINES EXACTLY WHEN YOU DIE AND AFTERWARDS. IT’S THE SOUL CONDITION THAT DETERMINES EVERYTHING.”









“YOUR SOUL CONDITION IS AS GOD MEASURES IT, IT’S NOT THE CONDITION THAT WE IMAGINE OURSELVES TO BE IN.”



