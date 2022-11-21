Create New Account
What Determines Exactly When We Die and Afterwards? Soul Condition – The Real-Self, Do We Know When We Die? Do We Have to Die?
Original:https://youtu.be/fiHP5obKDKs

20100822 Spirit Life - What Happens When You Die Introduction S2


Cut:

10m35s - 15m53s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com





“IT’S THE SOUL CONDITION THAT DETERMINES EXACTLY WHEN YOU DIE AND AFTERWARDS. IT’S THE SOUL CONDITION THAT DETERMINES EVERYTHING.”



“YOUR SOUL CONDITION IS AS GOD MEASURES IT, IT’S NOT THE CONDITION THAT WE IMAGINE OURSELVES TO BE IN.”


