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SATURN EERIE SOUND 4TH OF JULY WARNING ANTIFA BLM SUBURB ATTACK PLANNED GETTYSBURG NATIONAL CEMETERY
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108 views • July 02, 2020
WARNING: BitChute has removed safety alerts regarding planned 4th of July attacks in suburbs by homegrown terrorists on White people and Trump supporters in suburban neighborhoods. This video with information is still up on YouTube. Share it while you can.
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