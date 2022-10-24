Create New Account
Moscow Claims that Ukraine is Planning to Use a "Dirty Bomb" - Reaches Out to Other Nations - Only to Receive BS Coverup Back from Them.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
US, Russian defense secretaries speak for second time in three days amid 'dirty bomb' claims Russian defense minister called counterparts in US, UK, France and Turkey on Sunday conflict and the tactics employed by Putin and Zelenskyy Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart for the second time in three days on Sunday as Moscow claims that Ukraine is planning to use a "dirty" bomb.

https://telegra.ph/Briefing-on-radiation-security-threats-by-the-chief-of-nuclear-biological-and-chemical-protection-troops-Lieutenant-General-Igor-10-24

Briefing on radiation security threats by the chief of nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov



