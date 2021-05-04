INDIA DOESN'T WANT THE DEATH VAX

SOURCE: Philosophers-stone.info



The poor villagers in India are hesitant to take the Covid vaccine shot, due to poverty and illetracy the villagers are not that properly informed about the side effects of vaccines.

The way the lady health care worker and her team are trying to oversmart and insisting the old lady to take the vaccine is somewhat intentional , which is something like an option or choices are not been asked to the poor villagers.

Villagers might be illeterate and might be living under poverty situation, but they are well aware that trusting God is more important than trusting the Bill Gates manufactured Covid Vaccines.



#Great Awakening and Resistance to Globalists Agendas have reached the minds of Rural Villages across India.

*Such resistance from the 1.3 billion populations of India is going to be a big game changer to the entire movement which started across Europe, US and the World under the Movement of The Great Awakening.



#a big blow to New World Order Agenda and the big tech for their continuous Censorship taking place in India.



#Their Agendas seems to be failing each day



Video at the link



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