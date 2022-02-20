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Vaccine Deaths Up: Wall St.Awakens;ModernaDown70%;PfizerDown13%; Life Ins.Co,Funeral Homes
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134 views • February 20, 2022
Former Blackrock analyst Edward Dowd explains the vaccine deaths cannot be hidden by the "Silent Media" anymore. Pension Fund and Hedge Fund managers now know that Pfizer's vaccine trials at the beginning of the rollout were 100% fraudulant vaccine trials. Not only is Moderna's stock down 70%, but Pfizer is down 13%, and he says will go below $10/share. It does NOT matter if the mainstream media will NOT report on this, wall street will ACT to save their investments in Pfizer to protect their investments. Many Life Insurance companies also are reporting SHARP increases in "ALL-CAUSE deaths, such as heart attacks, stroke, cancers, neurological diseases. Funeral Home Corporations are also reporting BIG increases in deaths.
Furthermore, the recent Dept.Of Defense data reveal about the death increases in the military AFTER the military's FORCED vaccination mandate has gone into effect. It is important to understand that the media will try to SPIN this into covid deaths as they usually do, but they will NOT be successful in maintaining the BIG LIE going forward as the truth unfolds.
Furthermore, the recent Dept.Of Defense data reveal about the death increases in the military AFTER the military's FORCED vaccination mandate has gone into effect. It is important to understand that the media will try to SPIN this into covid deaths as they usually do, but they will NOT be successful in maintaining the BIG LIE going forward as the truth unfolds.
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