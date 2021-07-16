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God and the Constitution
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80 views • July 16, 2021
All political ideologies are underpinned by a metaphysical belief-system. Our Constitution (and its notion of individual rights) is predicated on some notion of a Supreme Being. What happens, though, as we transition away from God to the Age of Darwin and Materialism? Has the social contract guaranteeing human rights been canceled out? Do some (very powerful) people make this assertion?
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