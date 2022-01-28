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[Bidan]'s Open Borders: Let Them In!
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0 view • January 28, 2022
Bill Melugin:
* Live report from our broken southern border.
* Exclusive bodycam footage shows the arrival of illegal ‘immigrants’ on planes into Westchester County NY.
Charlie LeDuff:
* Man on terror watch list released into U.S.
* ICE releases large group of single adult males into San Antonio TX.
* People would be shocked to learn of very bad people being released into America.
Criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported; and humans and drugs are being trafficked.
We’re paying for all of it.
Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 January 2022
* Live report from our broken southern border.
* Exclusive bodycam footage shows the arrival of illegal ‘immigrants’ on planes into Westchester County NY.
Charlie LeDuff:
* Man on terror watch list released into U.S.
* ICE releases large group of single adult males into San Antonio TX.
* People would be shocked to learn of very bad people being released into America.
Criminals and [free stuff] voters are being imported; and humans and drugs are being trafficked.
We’re paying for all of it.
Anyone who doesn’t get it now is willfully ignorant or malevolent.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 January 2022
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