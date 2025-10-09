GAZA WAR APPROACHES END - Southfront

Gaza War Approaches End

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which broke out two years ago, appears to have reached its end with an agreement brokered by the United States.

The de-escalation began on September 29, when U.S. President Donald Trump presented a peace plan including ceasefire, hostage release, and Hamas’s disarmament, with Israel withdrawing on several stages and Palestinian technocrats taking over under international oversight for up to five years.

On October 3, Trump announced that Hamas accepted the plan. The very next day, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was putting its major offensive in Gaza City on halt. Talks to implement the plan took off in Egypt shortly afterward.

Maintaining pressure on Hamas, Trump warned on October 5 the group could face “complete obliteration!” if it tries to cling to power in Gaza.

Despite progress in talks, the IDF continued to launch strikes across Gaza, killing over a 100 Palestinians by October 8. On that day, a group of Hamas fighters attacked an Israeli post in the Netzarim Corridor in the center of the Strip. The attack was repelled.

Finally on October 9, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the “first phase” of his plan to release all hostages and end the Gaza war. Later reports revealed that in addition to the U.S., Qatar, Egypt and Turkey will be acting as guarantors.

Under the agreement, Hamas would release all the remaining living hostages as early as October 11. 20 of the remaining 48 hostages are believed to be alive. All slain hostages that the group is able to locate are also to be released. Before that, Israel troops will be withdrawing from the majority of the Strip. The IDF has already confirmed that it began to prepare to partially pull back troops.

As of October 9, the Israeli war on Gaza has claimed the lives of 67,183 Palestinians with more than 169,841 wounded. On the Israeli side, 2,079 people have been killed, with troops making up more than half of the number. More than 13,500 others have been wounded.

The success of the first phase of Trump’s plan will likely lead to the end of the Israeli war. In addition, efforts to normalize with Israel will likely regain momentum, with reports suggesting that at least Syria is close to signing a security agreement with the country.

The wider conflict in the Middle East is not over, however. In fact, the end of the war in Gaza will allow Israel to focus again on Iran, possibly renew the war on Hezbollah in Lebanon or start an unprecedented escalation against the Houthis in Yemen.

