RT News - December 27 2024 6AM GMT
90 views • 4 months ago

Dec 27, 2024

rt.com


The head of the World Health Organization escapes harm during Israeli bombing of Yemen's international airport, though one of his plane's crew members was hurt. The Houthi group controlling the airport condemned Israel for targeting civilians. Kamal Adwan hospital workers are among the 50 victims reportedly killed in Israeli air strikes on northern Gaza. Western media rush to blame Moscow for the Azerbaijan Airlines crash, citing anonymous sources. Kazakh officials say it's too early in the investigation for official results. Outrage in Panama erupts outside the United States embassy as US President-elect Donald Trump doubles down on his threat to regain control of the Canal.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
