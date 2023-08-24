The Clash Between Light & Darkness

December 3rd, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the growing clash between the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ and the Bible vs. the powers of darkness of Satan's lies, servants, and end-time agenda. The days of Christians maintaining some kind of peaceful coexistence with the antichrist world system and Satan's servants are over. We are racing towards the image of the Beast coming ALIVE. Skynet will soon become self-aware and take over with the agenda of Satan's New World Order. The mark of the Beast or the coming crypto-currency and AI will soon demand our allegiance or else. It's time to get serious with Jesus Christ and stop worrying about the truth of God causing confrontation... it always has.