Ask Dr. Jane: Is The Regular Child Vaccine Schedule Even Safe?

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What is the difference between spike proteins transmitted through illness and vaccine?
What percentage of MonkeypPox cases are from vaccinated people?
Should we vaccinate our kids with other vaccines?
Ask Dr. Jane Ruby is BACK with new questions to answer!
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