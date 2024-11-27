Better Understanding of Coverstone Dream 11/27/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares with us a Dream by Pastor Dana Coverstone called “People like Firecrackers”. Pastor Stan has noticed something very important, and we can assume this dream could come to pass as early as 2025.

00:00 Intro

02:52 Better Understanding

04:36 Firecracker Chart

15:08 The Month of October

18:07 Jewish Calendar

20:59 Rest of the Dream

