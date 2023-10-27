Create New Account
Gen Z The Slow Kill of the Last Generation by Vx..Proof and Evidence.. WTF UP PARENTS WTF UP!!!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4359 Subscribers
170 views
Published 16 hours ago

Rumble must watch:Gen Z, The LAST Generation and Slow Kill Thru Vaxxines WTF UP PARENTS WTF UP

https://rumble.com/v3rww8j-gen-z-the-last-generation-and-slow-kill-thru-vaxxines-wtf-up-parents-wtf-up.html


AI to Steal Humanities Souls

file:///C:/Users/jwlpe/Downloads/AI%20Takeover_Int_color_printer_102423.pdf


HALF of all young men who got jabbed for COVID and developed myocarditis now have PERMANENT heart damage

https://www.newstarget.com/2023-10-26-half-young-men-vaccinated-covid-permanent-heart-damage.html


https://twitter.com/TexasLindsay_/status/1715033782498001303


Teaching Children About Conspiracies — “Solutions Watch” with James Corbett

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/10/teaching-children-about-conspiracies-solutions-watch-with-james-corbett.html


https://tuttletwins.com/product/tuttle-twins-combo-pack-plus-free-bonuses/?al_pg_id=4fd6e5b9-0549-4490-b9bc-8b86892ce1e9


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


aPLANEtruth

https://rumble.com/user/aPLANEtruth


Shared from and subscribe to:

Aplanetruth15

https://www.youtube.com/@aplanetruth1571/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoaxmanuufactures fires

