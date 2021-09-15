16 year old girl KILLED by PFIZER poison induced HEART ATTACK 16 hours after dose

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It was the mother, on Thursday shortly before 3 pm, who found her unconscious daughter on the sofa at home, after coming home from work. When the 118 ambulance arrived for the girl, unfortunately, who was suffering from the birth of a "mitral valve prolapse" , there was nothing more to be done. Giulia, who counted the days to go back to school, to the Galilei Institute of Mirandola, where she would have attended the third grade A , 'robotic automation address', "Giulia - says her mother - who wanted to make intelligent prostheses to help others, and smart cards to be applied in various sectors ", died in her house in Bastille, via XXV Aprile, of cardiac arrest.She was a quiet, good girl, without vices, neither smoke nor alcohol, whose death aroused deep emotion in the whole community of Bastille, and beyond. The news, via social media, soon spread.
FULL STORY:
https://www.ilrestodelcarlino.it/modena/cronaca/giulia-lucenti-morta-dopo-vaccino-1.6787470/
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