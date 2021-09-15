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16 year old girl KILLED by PFIZER poison induced HEART ATTACK 16 hours after dose
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570 views • September 15, 2021
Bastiglia (Modena), 11 September 2021 - Giulia dreamed of being able to work abroad in the field of robotics.” The memories of mum Oxana and dad Lorenzo dissolve in the excruciating pain of having lost their only daughter at the age of 16, "sixteen hours after the second dose of the vaccine," the mum specifies. The day after the death of Giulia Lucenti, the parents Lorenzo and Oxana do not blame the second dose of Pzifer, "inoculated on Wednesday at 5.45 pm in Castelfranco", but they want to shed light on the premature death of their girlfriend and yesterday morning, through their lawyer, Pier Francesco Rossi, filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor asking for an autopsy examination.

It was the mother, on Thursday shortly before 3 pm, who found her unconscious daughter on the sofa at home, after coming home from work. When the 118 ambulance arrived for the girl, unfortunately, who was suffering from the birth of a "mitral valve prolapse" , there was nothing more to be done. Giulia, who counted the days to go back to school, to the Galilei Institute of Mirandola, where she would have attended the third grade A , 'robotic automation address', "Giulia - says her mother - who wanted to make intelligent prostheses to help others, and smart cards to be applied in various sectors ", died in her house in Bastille, via XXV Aprile, of cardiac arrest.She was a quiet, good girl, without vices, neither smoke nor alcohol, whose death aroused deep emotion in the whole community of Bastille, and beyond. The news, via social media, soon spread.

FULL STORY:
https://www.ilrestodelcarlino.it/modena/cronaca/giulia-lucenti-morta-dopo-vaccino-1.6787470/

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heart attackpfizervaxx
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