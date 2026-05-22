✡️ IDF raped Global Sumud Flotilla participants – organizer

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💬 “It was not one, not two, not three – it was many cases of sexual violence,” Thiago Avila, organizer of the Global Sumud Flotilla, confirmed.
He pointed out that Israel is “a genocidal state" that takes pleasure in violence and torturing people.
Thiago Avila also emphasized that the torture the participants had to endure from the IDF is "a small fraction" compared to the torture of Palestinians, during which the Israelis use dogs to rape people and remove their eyeballs.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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