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Tamara: August 17, 2021 'There Is NO Such Thing As A Coincidence' {17.08.2021]
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42 views • August 18, 2021
'There are no such thing as Satanism'...
Global Order of Satan: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=global+order+of+satan&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://www.globalorderofsatan.com/
The Global Order of Satan is a progressive, independent, non-theistic Satanic ministry with Orders around the world. We promote Satanic ideals, encourage elevation of the self, and challenge the oppression of hegemonic religions. Learn more...
https://www.facebook.com/globalorderofsatan
https://twitter.com/G_O_Satan
https://www.instagram.com/globalorderofsatan/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zaazinLjTO2cPOB6haG2A
https://www.localprayers.com/GB/London/165781457214040/Global-Order-of-Satan
#satanicpride
“As both my gender identity and sexuality sit beyond binary definitions, I find them shifting and changing as I grow further into myself. Essentially, much like Baphomet, on the daily I’m a hot mess of gender. Queerness is as complicated as it is beautiful and joyous, and GOS is one of the few spaces where I felt able to show up fully as myself from the outset.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Actor
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0182666/
https://twitter.com/nikolajcw
https://www.instagram.com/nikolajwilliamcw/
Gods of Egypt 2016 PG-13 2h 7min
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2404233/?ref_=nm_knf_t3
Eye of Horus: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=eye+of+horus&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2 - 1 hour ago (edited):
According to Daniel, HaSatan will win the war of Gog and Magog against the king of the South (the Biblical Lucifer), and then in the height of his ego will turn to war against the Most High BUT he will be blasted in one fatal, fiery swoop and chucked into the Lake of Fire.
'There Is NO Such Thing As A Coincidence'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7
I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.
You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
--------------------
2,430 views Aug 17, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
13.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V3UzzX8wwII
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
Global Order of Satan: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=global+order+of+satan&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://www.globalorderofsatan.com/
The Global Order of Satan is a progressive, independent, non-theistic Satanic ministry with Orders around the world. We promote Satanic ideals, encourage elevation of the self, and challenge the oppression of hegemonic religions. Learn more...
https://www.facebook.com/globalorderofsatan
https://twitter.com/G_O_Satan
https://www.instagram.com/globalorderofsatan/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zaazinLjTO2cPOB6haG2A
https://www.localprayers.com/GB/London/165781457214040/Global-Order-of-Satan
#satanicpride
“As both my gender identity and sexuality sit beyond binary definitions, I find them shifting and changing as I grow further into myself. Essentially, much like Baphomet, on the daily I’m a hot mess of gender. Queerness is as complicated as it is beautiful and joyous, and GOS is one of the few spaces where I felt able to show up fully as myself from the outset.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Actor
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0182666/
https://twitter.com/nikolajcw
https://www.instagram.com/nikolajwilliamcw/
Gods of Egypt 2016 PG-13 2h 7min
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2404233/?ref_=nm_knf_t3
Eye of Horus: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=eye+of+horus&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2 - 1 hour ago (edited):
According to Daniel, HaSatan will win the war of Gog and Magog against the king of the South (the Biblical Lucifer), and then in the height of his ego will turn to war against the Most High BUT he will be blasted in one fatal, fiery swoop and chucked into the Lake of Fire.
'There Is NO Such Thing As A Coincidence'
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara
Tamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7
I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.
You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.
WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
--------------------
2,430 views Aug 17, 2021
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 2
13.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V3UzzX8wwII
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
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