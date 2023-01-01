2012 Macy's Miracle on 34th Street commercial featuring Donald Trump

"The Miracle Continues: New Macy’s Holiday Commercial Brings Original Kris Kringle from Miracle on 34th Street Back to His Modern-Day Macy’s Home.





Macy’s New Holiday Brand TV Spot Another Miracle on 34th Street follows the 1947 holiday classic film’s original Kris Kringle as he lends a helping hand to Macy’s star designers Justin Bieber, Tommy Hilfiger, Marcus Samuelsson, Carlos Santana, Martha Stewart, Taylor Swift, and Donald Trump."





Macy's released the commercial on November 6, 2012.





Jeremiah 10:1-4

King James Version

1 Hear ye the word which the Lord speaketh unto you, O house of Israel:

2 Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. 3 For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.

4 They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not."





In the commercial, Donald Trump asks the entity dressed in a red suit, "What's with the getup Kringle?" The entity responds: "I'm Santa Claus." Donald Trump then makes the following statement: "Let me see for myself!" Lastly, Donald Trump pulls the entity in the red suit's beard. At the end of the commercial, Donald Trump is caught writing a letter to Santa, I mean, Satan.





