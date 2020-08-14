It’s Not Trump’s Pandemic! , 3178

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

The story the far left, which includes the MSM, is pushing these days is so farfetched, if it were a scene in a novel people would put the book down because it didn’t pass the smell test. Novelists have a great deal of freedom in creating their world, but it has to be a world that readers find plausible.

The narrative being pushed by MSM and the far left, which now includes the Democratic leadership, is a fantasy world that gains credence because so many people are saying the same thing.

The narrative goes like this: President Trump is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Exactly how Trump caused this worldwide disease that was created in China is unclear, but Trump, not the Chinese, is responsible, which makes Trump responsible for every single one of the deaths.

Trump’s pandemic caused the US economy to tank and millions of Americans to lose their jobs. Therefore Trump is responsible for every person who is out of work and every business that failed.

The truth doesn’t matter. There is actually zero evidence that Trump caused the pandemic. Any reasonable person would question why any president would want to launch a virus on his own people.

Plus, the pandemic hasn’t cost the country jobs. An honest assessment would find that the pandemic created jobs in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

What has cost jobs and destroyed the economy is the response to the pandemic. The current situation could be likened to a homeowner who, with a forest fire headed his way, decides to light a backfire and burn a strip of land to protect his home. His backfire gets out of control and burns his house down. The fire department comes to put out his blazing house and the fire department gets the blame for burning down the house.

Evidently, if the fire department is named Donald Trump that’s how it works.

The pandemic is not anywhere close to as bad as is being reported. Who knows what the real numbers are; the CDC admits it doesn’t. But these are the best numbers available at the time; the recovery rate from COVID-19 is reportedly between 97 percent and 99.75 percent. For people under 25 the recovery rate is something in the order of 99.9 percent. In some states no one under the age of 25 has died, period, which would make the recovery rate 100 percent.

The daily death toll sounds awful when it is reported in hushed tones of 1,000 or more people a day. But what the MSM doesn’t report is that each day in this country about 7,700 people die. Of those, an average of 1,773 die from heart disease and 1,641 from cancer, every day, 365 days a year.

Why are COVID-19 deaths so much more important than deaths from heart disease or cancer?

It appears that the actual number of deaths in the US is not going to be markedly higher in 2020 than it was in 2019, but it is too early to tell, in part because the CDC is responsible for those numbers and in this era of instant communication the CDC evidently relies on snail mail and number 2 pencils to track the data.

How are the experts going to explain it if the total number of fatalities are about the same for 2020 as 2019? The answer is that they won’t have to explain it because the MSM is not going to report it and only data nerds will even know truth.



I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.