© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Legislative Update: August 18th, 2020
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • September 16, 2020
FPM is still actively monitoring all legislation and regulation coming out of Sacramento that will impact private homeschooling families and organizations. This past year has been full of conflicting and confusing layers of guidance, orders, and regulations. Despite this, we at FPM remain ready to step into action, and we hope that with your support we can continue to defend your freedom to homeschool privately, without government interference.
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
For more information about FPM, visit www.fpmca.org
To find us on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/familyprotectionministries/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.