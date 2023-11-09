Create New Account
Speed Dating for Cannabis Businesses at Interchange
The Talking Hedge
Published a day ago

In this episode, we interview Greg James, publisher of Marijuana Venture magazine and host of Interchange- which is like speed dating for cannabis producers, processors, and retailer.


Greg shares his insights on the cannabis industry, including its complexities, inventory issues, and the most underreported topic of 2023.


This episode provides valuable insights into the evolving cannabis industry, offering listeners a closer look at its challenges, innovations, and exciting prospects.


Summary:

00:00 - intro

01:12 - Interchange's inspiration

03:25 - intricacies within the industry

05:25 - cannabis industry overview

09:13 - Inventory issues

11:39 - Most underreported topic of 2023

14:43 - Cannabis Cups & High Times

16:25 - The future of cannabis

18:07 - is California king?

20:47 - mold & mites, oh my!

22:51 - consistent quality bud

24:44 - Interchange

25:52 - outro


Guest:

Greg James, Publisher, Marijuana Venture & Host of Interchange

https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-james-949a931


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode XXX The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

