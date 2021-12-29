Is Government the New God? – The Religion of Totalitarianism

“The State takes the place of God…the socialist dictatorships are religions and State slavery is a form of worship.”CARL JUNG, THE UNDISCOVERED SELFSince the birth of totalitarianism in the 20th century much has been written about this form of rule and millions have read George Orwell’s depiction of it in the classic novel 1984. But what is often overlooked is that totalitarianism is more than just a political system, it is a fanatical religion, and this religion is spreading across the globe with a ferocity not seen since the mid-20th century. In this video we are going to investigate the religious nature of totalitarianism in the recognition that we must know our enemy if we are to defeat it. Shortly after fleeing Nazi Germany, the political scientist Waldemar Gurian wrote the following:“The totalitarian movements that have arisen after the First World War are basically religious movements. Their aim is not only to change political and social institutions, but also to remodel the nature of man and society.”WALDEMAR GURIAN, THE TOTALITARIAN STATE