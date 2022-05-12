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Coach Dave LIVE | 5-12-2022 | AGAINST TYRANNY
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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20 views • May 12, 2022
Links from Today's Show:

Paul Gosselin hearing ZOOM link: http://Zoom link: https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/81961995847

Kevin Van story: https://kevinvanstory.com/

Yellen Banning abortion: https://www.politico.com/news/2022/05/10/yellen-banning-abortion-damaging-to-economy-00031339

C2K report: http://www.c2kreport.com/

Luke 19 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke+19&;version=KJV

DefyTyrants Hospitals are not safe : https://rumble.com/v12vbhx-hospitals-are-not-safe.html?utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&;utm_campaign=Latest5_minute_video_and_watertown&utm_medium=email

Websters-

Tyranny: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Tyranny

Liberty: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/liberty

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop
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tyrannypass the saltcoach dave
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