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5 Steps to Double 2x Your Business... and Your Life! - Clay Clark | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
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On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we interviewed Clay Clark about how The Natty Dresser doubled their internet leads and started showing up all over search engine results throughout Oregon. Clay breaks down the practical steps every clothing store and retail business owner needs to grow, including knowing your niche, marketing to your ideal buyers, tracking daily revenue-producing numbers, systemizing everything, and creating accountability through daily huddles and weekly meetings. This conversation is a powerful reminder that growth is not random—it comes from rhythm, systems, accountability, and consistent execution.


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