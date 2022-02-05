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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Are Angels For Real Superheroes 25
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10 views • February 05, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #25
Description: Are Angels “For Real” Superheroes?
Do angels have an immortal soul, like humans? How old are angels and do they have great wisdom from their accumulated experience? Do angels manifest in human form as helpers and rescuers? Can angels incarnate as humans? What happens to corrupt angels that turn away from the light? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the destiny of the fallen angels, how to protect yourself and loved ones from this scourge, and make the most of the loving angelics eager to help you. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.f
Description: Are Angels “For Real” Superheroes?
Do angels have an immortal soul, like humans? How old are angels and do they have great wisdom from their accumulated experience? Do angels manifest in human form as helpers and rescuers? Can angels incarnate as humans? What happens to corrupt angels that turn away from the light? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the destiny of the fallen angels, how to protect yourself and loved ones from this scourge, and make the most of the loving angelics eager to help you. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.f
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