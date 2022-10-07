We Do Not Sacrifice Anyone For Riches and Fame In Satan's Kingdom

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They sacrifice friends, family and people and commit abominable acts to be famous and to continue getting paid for fame and to rule in satan's kingdom.
Matthew 16:24 KJV
“Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.”