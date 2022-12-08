Tucker Carlson on the Ridiculous Zelensky Ukrainian War Psyop (Dec 7, 2022)
(Dec 7, 2022) Tucker Carlson: "It is pretty clear that Zelensky has no interest in freedom and democracy. In fact, Zelensky is far closer to Lenin than to George Washington. He is a dictator. He is a dangerous authoritarian who has used one hundred BILLION in U.S. tax dollars to erect a one party police state in Ukraine."
