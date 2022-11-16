Gunmaster (1994, Arcade)

Gunmaster is an action game developed and published by Metro. It was only released in the arcades.

Gunmaster has a fantasy/steampunk scenario, where you have have to duel a number of villains in arena fights. You can play alone or in co-op with another player. You need to defeat the villain in each stage within a time limit, just by getting his health to zero. If you run out of time, a strong enemy with devastating attacks will appear and make your task even harder. You have only one life, and if you play alone, defeat means you have to do the fight all over again. However, after the first battle, you can choose your opponent freely from a roster. If you fail against one opponent, you can decide to pick another fight first. After defeating every enemy from the roster, you go against the final boss.

Stages are small, each stage is usually one screen high and less than two screens long. Both game play and graphics seem to draw from Gunstar Heroes and Top Hunter - Roddy & Cathy. You can shoot, jump, punch and throw around enemies, both henchmen and the main opponent. You can shield yourself, but this does not make you invincible against absolutely all attacks. There often various platforms which you can cling to. There is also a slide move, which can be used as an attack, too.