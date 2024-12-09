Fallen angels & disembodied nephilim demons use manufactured fake alien avatar bodies as disguises

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2024). These med-beds that these US Navy space fleet and Nazi imperial space fleet and Mars planet cities’ New Age occult esoteric spiritualist witches use to heal themselves of all sicknesses and lost limbs and to regenerate blown apart bodies are powered by captured souls of tortured children in soul-gem crystals (soul-engines which can also be wands or wizard’s staffs or bows or knives), because Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” orgy child sex magic LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminist elite” spirit cooking ritual torture creates more energy to create these New Age Wicca witchcraft soul-gems (soul-engines). It is the fallen angels’ “soul gems” (soul engine) medical science witchcraft abomination. Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO “fake benevolent aliens” “fake ascended masters” “fake ancient demigods” “fake light beings” “fake everything” fallen angels and their offspring nephilims’ dead disembodied raphaim demon spirit pedophile cannibal Satanist gay homosexual elites, who use these fake alien organic robot physical bodies as avatars, live for thousands of years, because these avatar bodies are powered by the souls of human specie children captured in soul gems, who they torture before they kill to create more soul energy in the soul gem battery (soul-engine). The fallen angels need the human soul to parasite on, in order to survive, because they are cut off from God’s life source energy light. The whole universe is run on parasitism of God’s humans. These nephilim pedophile cannibal Satanist demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies are women’s rights pro-choice human-looking soulless fake human feminist witch earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers, who receive wealth & occult knowledge & high positions in society from their fallen angel manufacturers, in exchange for feeding the fallen angel parasites with the human specie children’s soul energy to survive, because the fallen angel “fake aliens” “fake ascended masters” “fake ancient gods” are cut off from God’s life force due to their Luciferian rebellion. During Noah’s Atlantis flood judgment days, all these nephilim giants and chimera Godzilla titan children of the fallen angels escaped to other planets’ cities and into the earth’s hollow earth cities, and they called themselves as “demigods. However, in modern times they have come up with a new deception by calling themselves “higher evolved aliens” and “New Age lesbian feminist coven witch pedophile cannibal Satanist earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers globalist elites” and New Age pagan witch “star seed children.” These nephilim disembodied demon spirit children of the fallen angels, who are called raphaim star seed children fake alien spirits, are demon-possessed by their fallen angel manufacturers through necromancy spirit guide channeling. The millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christians perverted the church with Satanism’s hundreds of redefined Bible verses to remove all of God’s protection, in order to let their Western feminist nations’ governments & military & police & churches & courts & schools & media & corporations to be taken over by the fallen angel & nephilim elites. 33% of their Western feminist nations’ populace and 70% of their military & police have been replaced by the fallen angels and nephilims and chimeras and androids, which Satan Lucifer’s Nicolaitan pastors hide, because of fear of assassinations & ridicule.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine