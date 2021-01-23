© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spot the Difference
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
2552 views • January 23, 2021
There were honestly way to many things to point out with out the screen being covered in circles and arrows or having this video being an hour long repeat of the same 2 minute clip focusing on different things.
I might do another analysis in the future (or not) but for reference, this one focuses on two ladies, one in a white jacket/mask combo and the other in pink. There is also a lady in a yellowish jacket that shows up when White and Pink disappear.
See if you can spot any more inconsistencies in the footage!
I might do another analysis in the future (or not) but for reference, this one focuses on two ladies, one in a white jacket/mask combo and the other in pink. There is also a lady in a yellowish jacket that shows up when White and Pink disappear.
See if you can spot any more inconsistencies in the footage!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.