Is Food Insecurity Coming To A Town Near You

I think we are going to have food insecurity very soon in the west. People don’t seem to understand that global warming is coming and when global warming comes we have droughts and when we have lack of rainfall we don’t have any food and that’s where we’re heading. But do you think anyone listens, they’ve had food for their lifetimes and they can’t think of times when we won’t have it. They can’t see the connection between global warming and famine and in the media which is not doing any good to help the people understand what’s going on. No one has said anything and when they do it’ll be too late because it takes about three months to grow food depending on the season and if you’re prepared for it. So I’m slowly getting my garden together but I’m afraid of all people living around me who don’t know how to grow anything.

