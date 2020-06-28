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Hospital Staff - Deathly Silent On Abortion
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88 views • June 28, 2020
It all hinges on where your birthrights come from. Are you a child of the state or all you a child of GOD? Choose who you will serve. Our souls are worth far more than life. Keep the commandments of the LORD is the whole duty of man. The arbitration order established by Treaty of Peace 2020 was done on behalf of all Americans. The settlement of the order for enforcement is yet to be completed. www.hudok.com
With no apologies, only prayers... Phil Hudok
With no apologies, only prayers... Phil Hudok
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