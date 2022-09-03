Following God Is Not A Choice: Eternal Death Is The Fate Of This World...

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By the time you are 40 years of age, you should choose to follow every word of God. If not this life will not make sense and the end will be a disaster. The men will know nothing and never know they even existed as they do not have eternal souls. However, women, on the other hand, have a fate worse than death as they are eternal beings and cannot die. If they choose to fulfill their role as the savior of man, a beast, they can avoid being trapped for an eternity of regret.