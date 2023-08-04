Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Command & Control of Cyborgs by Bill Gates patent.
channel image
Fritjof Persson
313 Subscribers
83 views
Published Yesterday

Command & Control of Cyborgs by Bill Gates patent.https://swebbtube.se/w/iWfA7gEyymLQW3Q6ikXeFE

https://rumble.com/v2f8v94-command-and-control-of-cyborgs-bill-gates-patent.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7pOHrdQnHOaN/

https://www.brighteon.com/12be74fc-868a-4980-9f72-b2a4ec6e066e

Keywords
command controlof cyborgs bybill gates patent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket