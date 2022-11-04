'Democracy Is At Stake'

Desperate Dems Prepare For Failure
* American democracy: you can elect anyone you want.
* Soviet democracy was oppressive and cruel.
* North Korea’s ‘democratic reforms’ meant death.
* Stalin bragged about ‘free’ and ‘fair’ elections; the American left supported him anyway.
* Dems wreck the very democracy they lecture about.
* Unhinged [Bidan]: democracy is on the ballot!
* Our leaders: vote for us and everything will be OK!
* People are making their voices heard this election.
* This administration has spent the last 2 years destroying the two prerequisites for American democracy: free speech and rule of law.
* Dems think it’s their moral right to govern; the party’s entire existence is based on power.
* WH chief of staff: vote for us, or else!
* Elections remind leaders that they work for us.
‘Democracy Is On The Ballot’?
* In the Dems’ version of democracy, all decisions are made by a shadowy oligarchy (usually fronted by a strongman).
* Elections still take place, but the point isn’t to find out what the population thinks or wants; it is to lend an aura of legitimacy to the criminals already in charge.
* Candidates’ names are on the ballot.
* Democracy is not on the ballot because it’s not determined by the outcome of an election.
* Democracy is the election itself — the process by which citizens choose how they’ll be governed according to their own desires.
* We control the system.
* We have a moral right to control it; therefore if we lose control, the system itself can no longer exist.
* Elected representatives don’t get to issue orders to the rest of us.
* They beg for our consent because that’s the only legitimacy they have.
* This is our government, not theirs. They are the servant; we are the boss.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democracy-not-ballot-joe-biden
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 November 2022
