'Democracy Is At Stake'

Desperate Dems Prepare For Failure

* American democracy: you can elect anyone you want.

* Soviet democracy was oppressive and cruel.

* North Korea’s ‘democratic reforms’ meant death.

* Stalin bragged about ‘free’ and ‘fair’ elections; the American left supported him anyway.

* Dems wreck the very democracy they lecture about.

* Unhinged [Bidan]: democracy is on the ballot!

* Our leaders: vote for us and everything will be OK!

* People are making their voices heard this election.

* This administration has spent the last 2 years destroying the two prerequisites for American democracy: free speech and rule of law.

* Dems think it’s their moral right to govern; the party’s entire existence is based on power.

* WH chief of staff: vote for us, or else!

* Elections remind leaders that they work for us.





‘Democracy Is On The Ballot’?

* In the Dems’ version of democracy, all decisions are made by a shadowy oligarchy (usually fronted by a strongman).

* Elections still take place, but the point isn’t to find out what the population thinks or wants; it is to lend an aura of legitimacy to the criminals already in charge.

* Candidates’ names are on the ballot.

* Democracy is not on the ballot because it’s not determined by the outcome of an election.

* Democracy is the election itself — the process by which citizens choose how they’ll be governed according to their own desires.

* We control the system.

* We have a moral right to control it; therefore if we lose control, the system itself can no longer exist.

* Elected representatives don’t get to issue orders to the rest of us.

* They beg for our consent because that’s the only legitimacy they have.

* This is our government, not theirs. They are the servant; we are the boss.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democracy-not-ballot-joe-biden





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314905926112

