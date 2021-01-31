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Biden EO Seeks To Decimate Farms and Farmers and COVID-19 Update
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480 views • January 31, 2021
There is a lot to cover in this episode of "Hamner It Out"; therefore, the rumblings of Mt. Hamner have subsided for now. But, the indications of a future eruption are continuing – earthquakes, billowing smoke from the caldera, and a bulging caldera floor.
As a "Farm girl from Alabama", our family has been gardening for several generations. Now, it appears those skills are going to be needed by everyone due to the current traitor in the White House issuing an executive order that will affect the food supply and the food supply chain. This is all engineered under the cover of the ruse of COVID-19, UN Agenda 2021/2030, and the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset", which should be renamed to the "Great Destruction". It's all there in a video by Ice Age Farmer, as reported by Before It's News. (See Sources)
There have been some new information reported by various news sources on the CONvid-19 situation. Importantly, the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) attempted to use COVID-19 tests to steal personally identifiable information and DNA from US citizens. The citizens of the Netherlands have had their personal data stolen from its government's track and trace program. And, CDC "orders" masks to be worn on public transportation, while study finds long term mask use may contribute to advance stage lung cancer. All of this and more.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojA9Ed7EYLs
https://beforeitsnews.com/agriculture/2021/01/biden-attacks-farms-comprehensive-war-on-global-food-supply-engineered-famine-2457459.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-personal-data-stolen-from-dutch-track-and-trace-program_3677145.html
https://theduran.com/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid/
https://redstate.com/michael_thau/2021/01/29/infections-rates-same-or-dramatically-increased-in-2-most-vaccinated-countries-n318482
https://www.theepochtimes.com/eu-move-to-block-vaccine-worries-australia_3678146.html
https://allnewspipeline.com/Red_List_Style_Roundups_Of_Vaccine_Refusers.php
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2021/01/29/report-huawei-of-genomics-tried-to-use-coronavirus-tests-to-collect-u-s-dna-data/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79130/longterm-mask-use-may-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer-study.html
https://www.newsmax.com/us/executive-order-cdc-face-masks-public-transportation/2021/01/30/id/1007895/
As a "Farm girl from Alabama", our family has been gardening for several generations. Now, it appears those skills are going to be needed by everyone due to the current traitor in the White House issuing an executive order that will affect the food supply and the food supply chain. This is all engineered under the cover of the ruse of COVID-19, UN Agenda 2021/2030, and the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset", which should be renamed to the "Great Destruction". It's all there in a video by Ice Age Farmer, as reported by Before It's News. (See Sources)
There have been some new information reported by various news sources on the CONvid-19 situation. Importantly, the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) attempted to use COVID-19 tests to steal personally identifiable information and DNA from US citizens. The citizens of the Netherlands have had their personal data stolen from its government's track and trace program. And, CDC "orders" masks to be worn on public transportation, while study finds long term mask use may contribute to advance stage lung cancer. All of this and more.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojA9Ed7EYLs
https://beforeitsnews.com/agriculture/2021/01/biden-attacks-farms-comprehensive-war-on-global-food-supply-engineered-famine-2457459.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-personal-data-stolen-from-dutch-track-and-trace-program_3677145.html
https://theduran.com/pfizer-admits-vaccine-does-not-prevent-covid/
https://redstate.com/michael_thau/2021/01/29/infections-rates-same-or-dramatically-increased-in-2-most-vaccinated-countries-n318482
https://www.theepochtimes.com/eu-move-to-block-vaccine-worries-australia_3678146.html
https://allnewspipeline.com/Red_List_Style_Roundups_Of_Vaccine_Refusers.php
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2021/01/29/report-huawei-of-genomics-tried-to-use-coronavirus-tests-to-collect-u-s-dna-data/
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79130/longterm-mask-use-may-contribute-to-advanced-stage-lung-cancer-study.html
https://www.newsmax.com/us/executive-order-cdc-face-masks-public-transportation/2021/01/30/id/1007895/
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