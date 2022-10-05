How to Start a Backyard Garden: Choosing What to Grow

If you’re wanting to grow your own food but don’t know what to grow, then listen up!

We know that many people are making the choice to start growing their own food; whether it’s for health reasons, to save money, or to become more self-sufficient, we know that many of you are doing this for the first time.



If you find yourself unsure of what you should be growing, then start by considering these 3 things:

Determine your climate zone

Before you start dreaming up all the things you want to plant, first be realistic with your climate zone and knowing what you can and can’t be planting. Websites like www.almanac.com are useful resources in finding your climate zone, simply by searching with your zip code.

Decide what to grow

Once you have determined your climate zone, make a list of all of the plants you can realistically grow. Do you want to grow flowers, vegetables, herbs, fruits, or a combo of all of the above? Select the foods that you would most like to consume. If you are limited on space, consider growing smaller plants or growing less of one thing. Another great option for tight growing spaces is growing vertically with vine vegetables.

Choose your ideal location

Depending on where you live and the amount of space you have will also factor into what kinds of plants you can be growing. If you have the freedom of choosing between several different spaces in your yard, then you’ll be able to grow a larger variety of plants. Keep in mind that certain plants need a certain amount of sunlight per day.

